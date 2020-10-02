https://www.dailywire.com/news/leftists-cheer-news-trump-hope-hicks-infected-with-covid-19-i-hope-they-both-die

Left-wing critics of President Trump cheered the news late on Thursday night that the president, First Lady Melania Trump, and White House Adviser Hope Hicks had all tested positive for COVID-19.

“This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement. “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professions and institutions,” the statement continued. “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

Several Trump critics quickly reacted online, some saying that they hope Trump dies a painful death and mocking the president.

Writer Alex Blagg tweeted: “Just a quick note of support for Hope Hicks and President Trump I hope they both die.”

Just a quick note of support for Hope Hicks and President Trump I hope they both die — Alex Blagg (@alexblagg) October 2, 2020

Anti-gun activist Cameron Kasky repeatedly laughed at the notion that Trump had the coronavirus, posting numerous videos on Twitter.

Kasky also responded to the president by writing, “I hope you get a mutation of the virus that makes your anus fall off,” and “inject some bleach.”

WATCH:

My sincere apologies to the president and First Lady. Wishing them a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/W9VqUGcBtS — Cam (@cameron_kasky) October 2, 2020

Daniel Golson from Roadshow tweeted: “I don’t feel bad about hoping he dies because I’ve been hoping that since 2015.”

I don’t feel bad about hoping he dies because I’ve been hoping that since 2015 — Daniel Golson (@dsgolson) October 2, 2020

Black Lives Matter activist Danielle Muscato tweeted: “I’m not one to laugh at other people’s suffering, but…. HAHAHAHAHAHAHA Burn in hell you mother f***er.”

Blogger Brad Gallaway tweeted: “I don’t want the current powers of the GOP to rally behind someone savvier and more civilized than Trump because we’re already in enough trouble as it is, but I’m not gonna pretend and be polite here – i hope Trump f***ing dies a painful COVID death and I’m not sorry.”

I don’t want the current powers of the GOP to rally behind someone savvier and more civilized than Trump because we’re already in enough trouble as it is, but I’m not gonna pretend and be polite here – i hope Trump fucking dies a painful COVID death and I’m not sorry. — Brad Gallaway (@bradgallaway) October 2, 2020

Another random verified Twitter account tweeted: “Cheer up, Mr. President. Herman Cain got Covid and he’s still managing to tweet.”

Cheer up, Mr. President. Herman Cain got Covid and he’s still managing to tweet. — Just Pete Woods (@thatpetewoods) October 2, 2020

Film director Michael Bonfiglio tweeted: “I hope Trump’s diagnosis wakes his supporters up to the reality of the pandemic and also that it makes him suffer and die.”

I hope Trump’s diagnosis wakes his supporters up to the reality of the pandemic and also that it makes him suffer and die. — Michael Bonfiglio (@mbonfiglio2000) October 2, 2020

Trump critic Whitney Cummings tweeted: “I don’t get how Melania got it – she’s been social distancing from trump since they got married.”

I don’t get how Melania got it – she’s been social distancing from trump since they got married — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) October 2, 2020

Cummings added: “Of course Trump didn’t know he had covid he never had taste in the first place?”

Of course Trump didn’t know he had covid he never had taste in the first place? — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) October 2, 2020

Leftist Padma Lakshmi tweeted: “Karma.”

Far-left activist Linda Sarsour tweeted: “Seems like someone don’t wanna go back to the debate stage.”

Seems like someone don’t wanna go back to the debate stage. 🤔🤔 — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) October 2, 2020

Pro-Democrat group Democracy for America mocked: “It is what it is.”

It is what it is. https://t.co/EjhVCEAla5 — Democracy for America (@DFAaction) October 2, 2020

Former Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein tweeted: “1st thought – I wish a speedy recovery to the human being buried deep inside the racist, xenophobic, fascist. 2nd thought – Maybe now Trump will start taking action on the pandemic. Not holding my breath.”

1st thought – I wish a speedy recovery to the human being buried deep inside the racist, xenophobic, fascist. 2nd thought – Maybe now Trump will start taking action on the pandemic. Not holding my breath. https://t.co/IsY0frkfqA — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) October 2, 2020

Another random verified Twitter account added: “THERE IS JOY IN THIS LIFE SOMETIMES”

THERE IS JOY IN THIS LIFE SOMETIMES https://t.co/SJqfGoLOZx — Kate Willett (@katewillett) October 2, 2020

Another added: “finally something positive”

finally something positive https://t.co/UKadMXO07h — eve barlow (@Eve_Barlow) October 2, 2020

