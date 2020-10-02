https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/leftists-claim-trump-faked-coronavirus-infection/

(SUMMIT NEWS) After it was announced that President Trump had contracted coronavirus, numerous leftists took to Twitter to vehemently argue that Trump had staged the infection in order to help his re-election chances.

The consensus opinion appears to be that Trump being diagnosed with COVID-19 will harm his campaign because it will stop him traveling for 2 weeks and also highlight his supposed hypocrisy over the severity of coronavirus.

However, a vocal minority reacted to the news by insisting that the opposite was true, and that Trump staged the whole thing in order to recover quickly from the infection and bolster support for his argument that the threat of COVID-19 has been exaggerated for political reasons.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

