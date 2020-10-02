https://www.theblaze.com/news/leftists-giddy-trump-has-covid

Upon hearing the news that President Donald Trump — along with first lady Melania Trump — tested positive for the coronavirus, rather than express sympathy and hope for a speedy recovery, a growing chorus of leftists jumped into the fray with giddy reactions to what undoubtedly is a dream come true for them.

What were the reactions?

Card-carrying Trump-hater Kathy Griffin — who won’t soon live down her bloody Trump head stunt or her embarrassing apology for it — was only too happy to pile on with tasteless messages for both the president and the first lady:

Late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel, fresh from his blackface disgrace, couldn’t resist getting cute:

Rabid anti-Trump moviemaker Rob Reiner kept his barb short and sweet:

Reiner’s colleague behind the camera and Trump-hating team member Michael Moore actually declared in a lengthy Facebook post that it’s quite likely Trump is lying about testing positive for COVID-19:

Democrats, liberals, the media and others have always been wrong to simply treat him as a buffoon and a dummy and a jackass. Yes, he is all those things. But he’s also canny. He’s clever. He outfoxed [former FBI Director James] Comey. He outfoxed [former Special Counsel for the U.S. Department of Justice Robert] Mueller. He outfoxed 20 Republicans in the GOP primary and then did the same to the Democrats, winning the White House despite receiving fewer votes than his opponent. He’s an evil genius and I raise the possibility of him lying about having COVID-19 to prepare us and counteract his game. He knows being sick tends to gain one sympathy. He’s not above weaponizing this.

Let’s see, who else…

Zara Rahim, a former Obama White House staffer who worked on Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, seemed to hope for Trump’s demise in a Twitter post that apparently is now deleted: “It’s been against my moral identity to tweet this for the past four years, but, I hope he dies.”

Anti-gun activist/struggling comic Cameron Kasky seems nice:

And:

TV writer and comedian Mike Drucker tried using Trump’s words against him:

Like numerous others of her political ilk, comedienne Lisa Curry just wants Trump dead:

George Conway — a notorious anti-Trumper and husband to recently departed Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway — is no leftist, but his response to the president’s positive test was less than sympathetic:

Oh, and the Washington Post spent some time early Friday dabbing a crushed carton of eggs off its face:

