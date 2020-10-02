https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/lettuce-worlds-largest-indoor-farm-coming-abu-dhabi/

(GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION REVIEW) A “GreenFactory” the size of 32 football pitches and capable of producing 10,000 tonnes of fresh vegetables a year is coming to the desert emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Dutch agricultural technology company GrowGroup IFS has joined Abu Dhabi investor RainMakers Capital Investment to build what would be the world’s largest indoor farm there.The plan is to build a 17.5ha structure containing 16ha of cultivation area, equal to about 32 football pitches. John Breedveld, chief executive of GrowGroup, told a Dutch website that the €150m project arose from investors’ interest in “Dutch quality”. He said: “We will cultivate baby leaves like spinach, rocket, herbs and kale.”

