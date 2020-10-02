https://bongino.com/liberal-ghouls-react-to-trump-coronavirus-diagnosis/

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus last night, and the response from the left has been exactly what you’d expect.

It was just hours after conservatives sent an outpouring of love and support to left-leaning TV personality and model Chrissy Teigen following her miscarriage that conservatives received a stark reminder that the same kindness will never be extended to us from our political opposition.

World leaders and Joe and Jill Biden sent their condolences to President Trump – but the pundit class was too busy dancing with glee to do anything of that sort.

Former Obama White House Staffer and Clinton National Spokeswoman Zara Rahim tweeted that she hopes Trump dies.

It’s clear that Discernment Dies in the Daylight over at The Washington Post, who also tweeted then deleted fantasies about Trump’s death.

Meanwhile the Post’s formally-self-proclaimed Principled Conservative ™ blogger used the news to take the opportunity to call for Trump’s resignation for the twelve millionth time.

Congressional candidate Steve Cox also voiced a pro-death view.

CNN took the low road, describing the diagnosis as payback for Trump calling the virus a hoax, even though any self-respecting journalist would know that Trump never called the coronavirus a hoax, he called the talking point that he wasn’t taking it serious a hoax.

Radio host Frank D’Angelo reacted to the news by insulting the President and then posting an internet meme that looks like it was created by a middle-schooler.

NBC News decided to editorialize that Trump had “fallen victim to his own false narrative.” No word on what that “false narrative” is.

The grifters over at the Lincoln Project were predictably depraved:

And one twitter user documented dozens of similar wishes for suffering and death from a handful of “Blue Checkmark” accounts that belong to people who I admittedly have no idea why they’re famous.

And lastly, in a refreshing reveal of truth, Buzzfeed’s politics editor admitted that he has no idea how the hell anything works.

We know.

