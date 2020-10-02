https://bongino.com/liberal-ghouls-react-to-trump-coronavirus-diagnosis/

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus last night, and the response from the left has been exactly what you’d expect.

It was just hours after conservatives sent an outpouring of love and support to left-leaning TV personality and model Chrissy Teigen following her miscarriage that conservatives received a stark reminder that the same kindness will never be extended to us from our political opposition.

World leaders and Joe and Jill Biden sent their condolences to President Trump – but the pundit class was too busy dancing with glee to do anything of that sort.

Former Obama White House Staffer and Clinton National Spokeswoman Zara Rahim tweeted that she hopes Trump dies.

She tried to delete her horrible tweet but @ZaraRahim is a communications person so she knows, the internet is forever. After finding out Trump had coronavirus, the former Obama WH staffer and Clinton National Spokeswoman tweeted “I hope he dies”. pic.twitter.com/ZQ9cRjb7P7 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 2, 2020

It’s clear that Discernment Dies in the Daylight over at The Washington Post, who also tweeted then deleted fantasies about Trump’s death.

WaPo just deleted this post fantasizing about Trump’s death. pic.twitter.com/osy5cQ06bz — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 2, 2020

Meanwhile the Post’s formally-self-proclaimed Principled Conservative ™ blogger used the news to take the opportunity to call for Trump’s resignation for the twelve millionth time.

He should resign immediately. — Jennifer ‘Vote Early’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 2, 2020

Congressional candidate Steve Cox also voiced a pro-death view.

No I’m not. I hope they both die. — Steve Cox (@RealSteveCox) October 2, 2020

CNN took the low road, describing the diagnosis as payback for Trump calling the virus a hoax, even though any self-respecting journalist would know that Trump never called the coronavirus a hoax, he called the talking point that he wasn’t taking it serious a hoax.

CNN’s Don Lemon reacted to President Trump’s announcement that he had tested positive for coronavirus by suggesting it was payback for Trump calling the virus a “hoax,” something that never happened.https://t.co/fHddGV18dM — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 2, 2020

Radio host Frank D’Angelo reacted to the news by insulting the President and then posting an internet meme that looks like it was created by a middle-schooler.

Any Lysol or Bleach Enema therapy! being used? as per your expertise? Will you continue? to have your SPREADER PRAISE RACISM RALLIES? You delusional treasonous pathological liar fucking moron conman rancid fishlips incompetent corrupt clueless IMPEACHED ASSHOLE!! #JailTimeSoon pic.twitter.com/bFLobyiqgp — Frank D’Angelo (@FrankDangelo23) October 2, 2020

NBC News decided to editorialize that Trump had “fallen victim to his own false narrative.” No word on what that “false narrative” is.

After months of publicly rejecting the advice of his own medical experts, President Trump has fallen victim to his own false narrative around the risks of the coronavirus.https://t.co/umh6dj4BVY via @nbcnews — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) October 2, 2020

The grifters over at the Lincoln Project were predictably depraved:

I don’t think his story is going to have a happy ending. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 2, 2020

Guess we’ll find out just how close Trump and Hope are, if you know what I mean. — Rachel “The Doc” Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) October 2, 2020

He failed to protect the country. He couldn’t even protect himself. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 2, 2020

And one twitter user documented dozens of similar wishes for suffering and death from a handful of “Blue Checkmark” accounts that belong to people who I admittedly have no idea why they’re famous.

Thread of Blue Check Marks gleefully celebrating and hoping that Trump dies pic.twitter.com/sF4WAsQ2MA — Zwetchkenstiel (@zwetchkenstiel) October 2, 2020

And lastly, in a refreshing reveal of truth, Buzzfeed’s politics editor admitted that he has no idea how the hell anything works.

Of course you don’t, you work for Buzzfeed https://t.co/NUC8QXx5Uj — Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) October 2, 2020

We know.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

