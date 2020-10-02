https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/519366-lincoln-project-trump-coronavirus-test-should-send-a-signal-to-supporters

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group of former and current Republicans, on Friday called for anyone who has recently come into contact with President TrumpDonald John TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE to get tested for COVID-19, adding that the group hopes the president’s diagnosis “sends a signal” to his supporters.

“The Lincoln Project wishes the President, First Lady, and the many White House, campaign staff, and those exposed to COVID-19 a swift recovery,” the group said in a press release issued Friday. “We encourage anyone who traveled with the Presidential party, attended a rally, fundraiser or meeting with the President or campaign or staff to get tested immediately and quarantine appropriately.”

The organization then added that it “hopes Trump’s infection with COVID sends a signal to the Americans who follow him to take this deadly disease seriously.”

“From the start, the President and his media cheerleaders have amplified dangerously irresponsible messages about the transmissibility, seriousness, and fatality rates of COVID,” the group wrote in a statement.

The Lincoln Project then recorded interviews with the president released by journalist Bob Woodward in which the president admitted to purposely downplaying the threat of the coronavirus pandemic so as not to “create a panic.”

“We hope the President’s followers will take heed,” the press release continued. “This disease is not a hoax; it is a killer. Masks, social distancing, and handwashing are vital elements in protecting yourself from COVID.”

“There is no vaccine available at this time. Hydroxychloroquine does not cure or treat COVID in any way,” the group said, referencing the antimalarial drug Trump promoted in March as a possible cure for COVID-19. That there was no definitive evidence to support this claim.

The statement followed news that the president and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE were experiencing mild symptoms after news broke that the two had contracted the virus. Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19 MORE, one of the president’s top aides, tested positive on Thursday.

As of the early afternoon Friday, Vice President Pence, senior advisers Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerAbraham Accords: New hope for peace in Middle East Tenants in Kushner building file lawsuit alleging dangerous living conditions Trump hosts Israel, UAE, Bahrain for historic signing MORE and Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpLetter from Trump taking credit for aid now mandated in government food boxes: report The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Sponsored by The Air Line Pilots Association – Country reacts to debate night of mudslinging Ex-Watergate prosecutor predicts Trump will be charged for tax evasion after he leaves office MORE and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinHouse approves .2T COVID-19 relief bill as White House talks stall If you could save a million lives, would you do it? Overnight Health Care: Six Republicans break with party on ObamaCare vote | Pfizer CEO ‘disappointed’ vaccine discussed ‘in political terms’ | Trump Supreme Court pick signed ‘right to life’ statement in 2006 MORE had all tested negative.

Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien told staff in an email obtained by McClatchy Friday that “any campaign staff member who has had exposure to someone testing positive should immediately begin self-quarantine.”

