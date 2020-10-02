https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f7778b04eb99611d5eff7e5
Just about an hour after President Trump announced that he and the First Lady, Melania, tested positive for COVID-19, The…
NBC News is tracking the declared infection status of those who came into contact with Trump in the last few days. Last updated Oct. 2, 2020….
Al Jazeera asks the same key questions about the presidential election to voters across the United States….
The White House physician on Friday cleared Vice President Mike Pence to resume normal activities after he received a negative diagnosis for the coronavirus….
Rosie Cole, 21, from Hull, had a few glasses to drink with her housemates when she was dared to get inside the tumble dryer in their shared accommodation….