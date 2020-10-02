https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/marine-one-lands-white-house-will-take-president-trump-walter-reed-medical-center/

On Friday afternoon news broke that President Trump will go to Walter Reed National Medical Center this evening.

The President will spend a few days at Walter Reed Medical Center.

White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah says President Trump worked all day and is in good spirits.

Marine One landed at the White House on Friday afternoon.

God Bless our President.

