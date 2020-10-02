https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/marine-one-lands-white-house-will-take-president-trump-walter-reed-medical-center/

On Friday afternoon news broke that President Trump will go to Walter Reed National Medical Center this evening.

The President will spend a few days at Walter Reed Medical Center.

White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah says President Trump worked all day and is in good spirits.

.@realDonaldTrump is in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, & at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, he will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) October 2, 2020

Marine One landed at the White House on Friday afternoon.

WATCH: Marine One lands on the South Lawn of the White House to transport President Trump to Walter Reed Medical Center https://t.co/viYtrCULHj pic.twitter.com/kcJhf7eOWS — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 2, 2020

#BREAKING: Marine One is set to take Pres. Trump to Walter Reed Medical Center “out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts” for the next few days pic.twitter.com/EdAXt6kUKT — Rachel Acenas (@RachelAcenas) October 2, 2020

God Bless our President.

