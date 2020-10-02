https://www.dailywire.com/news/mark-meadows-gives-update-on-trump-mild-symptoms-very-energetic

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows confirmed that President Donald Trump has mild symptoms following his COVID-19 diagnosis but remains in “good spirits.”

Trump, 74, announced early Friday morning that he and first lady Melania had tested positive for COVID-19, hours after White House aid Hope Hicks was revealed to have the coronavirus. The president and his wife began quarantine immediately and are expected to miss a number of scheduled events in the coming days.

Meadows held a press briefing and gave updates on the president and the first lady on Friday morning, confirming reports that the president does have mild symptoms from the virus.

“The president and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19. They remain in good spirits. The president does have mild symptoms, and as we look to try to make sure that not only his health and safety and welfare is good, we continue to look at that for all of the American people. He continues to be not only in good spirits, but very energetic,” Meadows said.

Meadows said that the president continues to remain in charge of the White House and has tasked various officials with duties. The chief of staff also said that Trump’s doctors would be giving an update on the president’s health later in the day on Friday.

“We’ve talked a number of times this morning. I got the five or six things he had tasked me to do like I do every single morning, and he is certainly wanting to make sure that we stay engaged. I think the other thing that is critically important: the doctors continue to monitor both his health and the health of the first lady, will continue to do that. They’ll be glad to provide some updates later today,” Meadows said.

The relative risk of the coronavirus increases substantially with age. People in Trump’s age group – 65-to-74-year-olds – have a fatality rate of about 8%. In the age group about Trump – 75-to-84-year-olds – the fatality rate jumps to about 18%, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data as reported by Reason. Risk of the disease is also higher in men relative to women, and higher in those who are overweight.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley released a statement early Friday morning confirming that the president and first lady were quarantining in the White House under medical supervision, and that the president intended to keep working throughout his recovery.

“This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” Conley said in a statement. “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professions and institutions,” he added. “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

