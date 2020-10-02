https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/markets-frightened-possibility-trump-less-economy-sinks/

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the China coronavirus yesterday. This morning the markets are way down in reaction to this news.

CNBC reported this morning:

LONDON — President Donald Trump on Friday confirmed he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for Covid-19, prompting many to seek clarity on the procedures in place to deal with a variety of scenarios. The president, 74, who is regularly tested for Covid-19, said via Twitter that he and the first lady would now begin their quarantine and recovery process. TRENDING: Vile: Democrats Show Their True Colors in Response to Trump Announcing He and Melania Tested Positive for Coronavirus The development, which comes late in the run-up to the Nov. 3 presidential election, has raised the possibility that others at the highest levels of U.S. government could have been exposed to the virus in recent days and may need to quarantine as well. White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a letter that the president and first lady were “both well at this time, and they planned to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

Yahoo Finance reported as a result of the news, the market futures are down this morning:

Stock futures fell Friday morning after President Donald Trump revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19, injecting further uncertainty into an already contentious political environment.

Americans and the world recognize that the Trump economy is what has fueled massive growth in people’s 401k’s and financials around the world. Since President Trump’s election win, the markets are up nearly 50% as of yesterday. This is after shutting down the economy in the US in March and April due to the China coronavirus.

Numerous financial records have been set over these past four years. Right now, for example, the US is in its greatest recovery ever with more than 10 million jobs added to the workforce these past four years and the greatest stock market increase in history occurring at the same time. The record before this was from the day of the President’s election win to all time highs in February.

The markets are back but all Americans know down deep that another four more years of President Trump at the helm will lead to further growth and prosperity.

God speed to President Trump – hard working Americans are counting on you to recover as well as the economy has under your watch.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

