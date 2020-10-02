https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/519332-mcconnell-says-next-debate-should-go-forward

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell: Next Trump-Biden debate should be more respectful McConnell signals he’s open to confirming Supreme Court pick in lame duck House approves .2T COVID-19 relief bill as White House talks stall MORE (R-Ky.) said on Friday that he believes the second debate between President Trump Donald John TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Poll: Biden notches 7-point lead ahead of Trump in New Hampshire Jim Carrey to make his SNL debut as Joe Biden this week MORE, the Democratic presidential nominee, should go forward, potentially remotely.

“It should go forward. Hopefully the president feels up to it, and you know they can work this out remotely,” McConnell told radio host Hugh Hewitt.

“We’re doing an awful lot of things remotely these days because of the coronavirus. Hopefully they’ll be able to do this as well,” he added.

Trump and Biden, who had their first debate on Tuesday, are scheduled to face off again on Oct. 15 for a town-hall style debate.

But Trump’s disclosure that he and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE had tested positive for the coronavirus immediately upended the final stretch of the campaign and threw the future of the second debate into question.

Under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, a person who has tested positive for the coronavirus can be around others after they have gone 10 days since systems first appeared and 24 hours with no fever, without the use of fever-reducing medication, and other coronavirus-related symptoms are improving.

Biden’s campaign said on Friday that the former vice president will be tested.

Biden and Trump did not shake hands during Tuesday night’s debate. They also did not wear masks during the debate, though they were positioned more than six feet apart.

McConnell, during his Hewitt interview, reiterated comments he made on Wednesday night that he hoped the next Trump-Biden debate could be “respectful.” Their face-off this week was marked by constant cross-talk, personal attacks and an inability to get them to stick to their allotted speaking times.

“Well it wasn’t exactly Lincoln-Douglas. And I think the public would be better served, and both candidates would be better served, by more respectful exchanges. I hope we see that in the next debate,” McConnell told Hewitt.

