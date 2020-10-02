https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/media-outlet-dives-gutter-coronavirus-diagnosis/

Estabishment media outlets that predicted President Trump would to lose to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and have been opposing him ever since were “gloating” Friday after the president said he and first lady Melania tested positive for COVID-19.

Media have blamed the president for acting too quickly when COVID-19 spread from China and acting too slowly. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden even blamed Trump for every one of the more than 200,000 deaths across the nation ascribed to COVID-19.

On Friday, after Trump’s announcement, CNN host Don Lemon was among the gloaters, the blog RedState noted.

Newsbusters Managing Editor Curtis Houck posted a couple of clips of Lemon:

TRENDING: Fox reporter John Roberts loses temper when called out for ‘white supremacy’ questions

CNN’s Don Lemon openly gloats that Trump got the coronavirus despite having taken hydroxychloroquine. Trump took it back in May, and it’s not like a vaccine where you take it and might not need to take it again. So much for facts. pic.twitter.com/m8vCDg2EyP — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 2, 2020

More gloating from Don Lemon about President Trump getting COVID-19 and saying that Biden made the right move to almost never leave his home. This guy is not serious. It’s detestable and evil. pic.twitter.com/UQ7fTd37BB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 2, 2020

And, under the headline, “CNN immediately dives into the gutter,” RedState said Lemon “was the worst offender, deciding that this was a good time to try to dunk the president over hydroxycloroquine despite it not even being a factor here (the president was not still taking it as far as we know).”

Critics, RedState said, will condemn the president for not wearing a mask.

“This ignores that Democrat governors have gotten the virus despite wearing masks in public.”

CNN analyst and former Obama official Sam Vinograd says this is the most DANGEROUS TIME EVER in the history of the United States government. pic.twitter.com/7x6ESG2Pmd — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 2, 2020

Newsbusters’ Houck noted CNN was leading people to believe this is the “most DANGEROUS TIME EVER” for the nation.

That’s despite America surviving the “revolution, an invasion of our own soil after winning our independence, a civil war, two world wars, and the turmoil of the 60s.”

And, he pointed out, Trump has a more than a 95% chance of ending up just fine after fighting the virus.

RedState likened the media response to China’s propaganda machine, which said: “President Trump and the first lady have paid the price for his gamble to play down the COVID-19. The news shows the severity of the US’ pandemic situation. It will impose a negative impact on the image of Trump and the US, and may also negatively affect his reelection.”

Roger Kimball at the Spectator noted the Los Angeles Times was lashing out at the president for his “recklessness.”

“The left has acted with stunning (though to be frank, not unexpected) viciousness,” he said. “The blog Legal Insurrection posted a few specimen expostulations. One charmer wrote that ‘I hope he suffers through this and dies as he’s losing on election night.’ NeverTrump stalwart Rick Wilson offered this: ‘Heard inside the White House: ‘Alexa, order a gallon of bleach and an IV.”’ Indeed, the Twitterverse was ablaze with vile imaginings.”

Fox News reported the New York Times speculated the president “might not be able to remain on the ballot.”

“The Gray Lady was quick to float the idea that he should just scrap seeking re-election altogether.” The newspaper said, “If he becomes sick, it could raise questions about whether he should remain on the ballot at all.”

Vox claimed the future of the country “hinges on Trump’s health – and we can’t trust he’s telling the truth.”

White House coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas said he anticipated the president will be back on the road shortly,” and Vox noted Fox News’ Chris Wallace charged Atlas can’t possibly know that.

Vox accused White House staff members of lining up “behind the lies told by the president.”

The New York Times was quick to note that stock futures fell on the announcement, but they rebounded into positive territory by mid-day.

Fox News speculated about Republicans deciding to replace Trump on the election ballot, stating the rules allow it should he “become incapacitated.”

CNN blamed Trump himself, saying he “has blatantly disregarded medical recommendations from his own coronavirus task force.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

