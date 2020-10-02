https://www.dailywire.com/news/melania-thanks-people-for-support-wapo-columnist-attacks-you-may-not-give-a-f-about-children-but-decent-people-care-about-one-another

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin — who until recently dubbed herself a “conservative” — lashed out at First Lady Melania Trump on Friday after Melania thanked people for sending love her way after she tested positive for COVID-19.

“Thank you for the love you are sending our way,” Mrs. Trump posted via Twitter. “I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery.”

Thank you for the love you are sending our way. I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Rubin quickly replied to the tweet to accuse the First Lady of not caring about children.

“You may not give a f*** about children,” the MSNBC contributor wrote, “but decent people care about one another.”

You may not give a f*** about children but decent people care about one another. — Jennifer ‘Vote Early’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 2, 2020

Of course, Mrs. Trump’s activism as First Lady is centered about children.

Just last week, for example, Melania had a visit with children and staffers at Concord Hospital concerning babies tragically born with addiction, passed on by their mothers.

“Thank you, [Concord Hospital] for sharing the meaningful work being done by your staff to treat babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome,” Melania posted to Twitter last Friday. “Your dedicated efforts demonstrate the power of communities when working together to protect children’s well-being. #BeBest #RecoveryMonth.”

Thank you, @ConcordHospital for sharing the meaningful work being done by your staff to treat babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome. Your dedicated efforts demonstrate the power of communities when working together to protect children’s well-being. #BeBest #RecoveryMonth pic.twitter.com/2iyYrTDgLX — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 25, 2020

In similar fashion, the First Lady visited a Boston area hospital last year to meet with caregivers and administrators of a program that uses cuddling to help infants who are born dependent on drugs or alcohol, as noted by Fox News.

Leftists infamously protested Mrs. Trump’s visit to cuddle the drug-addicted babies.

Moreover, the First Lady’s overarching and signature “Be Best” campaign centers around children, honing-in on cyber-bullying and opioid addiction.

Rubin identified herself as a “conservative” columnist for the Post until recently. Now she openly identifies as “Never Trump” and “pro Democracy.”

President Donald Trump and Melania tested positive for the virus on Thursday night, announcing the news soon after White House adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19.

“Tonight, [Melania Trump] and I tested positive for COVID-19,” Trump alerted the American public via Twitter. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

As noted by The Daily Wire, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley released a statement addressing the positive tests.

“This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” Dr. Conley said. “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.” “The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professions and institutions,” he added. “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

