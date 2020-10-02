http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_-O-0PQVG6U/

Vice President Mike Pence early Friday said he and his wife Karen were praying for a full recovery for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for coronavirus.

“Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump,” Pence wrote on Twitter early Friday morning. “We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump and our wonderful First Lady Melania.”

Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 2, 2020

Earlier Friday, President Trump confirmed the news that he and the first lady had tested positive for the virus.

“Tonight, the First Lady and I tested positive for COVID-19,” Trump wrote early Friday morning. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

First Lady Melania Trump also confirmed the news.

“As too many Americans have done this year, the president and I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good and I have postponed all upcoming engagements,” she wrote on Twitter. “Please be sure you are staying safe and we will all get through this together.”

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

