https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/minnesota-newspaper-pulls-article-mocking-trump-first-lady?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A Minnesota alternative newspaper has yanked an article from its website which implied happiness over President Trump’s and the First Lady’s recent COVID-19 diagnoses.

The article, which appeared in the Minneapolis-St. Paul weekly City Pages, asked if readers were in a “really, inexplicably good mood” after hearing of the First Family’s diagnosis.

The article, written by editor-in-chief Emily Cassel, also presented a series of tweets responding to that news, urging readers to laugh at them.

The paper’s publisher, Mary Erickson, later pulled the article, calling it “insensitive,” “in bad taste,” and “too far.”

“We apologize to our readers and to our advertisers, and wish President and Mrs. Trump a safe and speedy recovery,” she said.

