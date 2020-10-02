http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/iz4rCDD7UBQ/

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said in a Friday statement President Donald Trump is in “good spirits” after testing positive for coronavirus and the Senate will move with “full steam ahead” to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court.

McConnell said on Friday morning he just wrapped up a phone call with the 45th president after Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus. The Senate GOP leader said Trump is focused on continuing his duties, including the confirmation of Judge Barrett for the Supreme Court.

McConnell said:

Just finished a great phone call with @POTUS. He’s in good spirits and we talked business — especially how impressed Senators are with the qualifications of Judge Barrett. Full steam ahead with the fair, thorough, timely process that the nominee, the Court, & the country deserve.

Trump remains committed to carrying out his duties even while getting treatment for the coronavirus. White House Physician Sean Conley said on Friday that he expected Trump to continue carrying out the role of the presidency. “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” Conley wrote in a letter. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said the president remains very engaged in the confirmation fight for Barrett. Graham wrote: Like most Americans, I’m wishing President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS@MelaniaTrump a speedy recovery. The president was in good spirits this morning when I spoke with him and very engaged in the upcoming hearing regarding Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Barrett. I’m disgusted by those wishing ill on the President and First Lady. It’s truly shameful. He added, “President Woodrow Wilson caught the Spanish Flu in 1919. I doubt the people of his time wished him ill. Stay strong Mr. President and First Lady!” Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3

