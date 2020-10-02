https://justthenews.com/nation/science/nasa-video-shows-exploding-star-fading-away-over-course-year?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

NASA released a video this week depicting what it said was the titanic explosion and gradual fading of a supernova star in a distant galaxy.

The explosion, observed by the Hubble space telescope, released “as much energy in a matter of days as our Sun does in several billion years,” the space administration said in a release.

The supernova was observed in the galaxy NGC 2525, located around 70 million light years from Earth. Hubble first detected the explosion in 2018.

Supernovae occur in the end-stages of the lifetimes of certain stars. The catastrophic explosions, triggered by runaway nuclear fusion, are among the brightest objects in the universe.

Upon a star’s explosion, its remnant is either destroyed or transformed into a neutron star, or else it collapses into a black hole.

