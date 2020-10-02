https://www.independentsentinel.com/nasty-as-usual-tom-arnold-gives-out-hope-hicks-cell-phone-number/

Beast and the beauty

Tom Arnold shared Hope Hicks’ personal cellphone number on Twitter just hours after news broke that she’d tested positive for coronavirus.

A counselor to President Trump, she tested positive on Thursday and traveled with the President a number of times within the last few days.

In a now-deleted tweet, he told his nasty Trump-hating fans to speak to her directly.

“Silent thoughts & prayers aren’t enough for national treasure Hope Hicks. She needs to hear them.”

Then he shared what he claims was her cellphone number — “her personal cell.”

Who knows if it was her number. How did he get it?

In June, this clown told “liberal men” to use their Second Amendment rights to shoot unmarked law enforcement in D.C. Arnold wants our guns taken away. He also encouraged violence after George Floyd’s death.

When Fox News put the article up, he wrote sarcastically “I was being nice.”

I was being nice!! Tom Arnold shares Hope Hicks’ cell phone number after she tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/iQggZ1wItb #FoxNews — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) October 2, 2020

The right ripped him on Twitter but what does he care? He probably loves it.