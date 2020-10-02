https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nba-finals-game-1-was-the-least-watched-finals-game-in-recorded-history/

Lebron Lames takes the L

NBA Finals game 1 was the least watched finals game in recorded history, plummeting 44% off last year’s awful ratings, down 58% off the last time LeBron was in the finals two years ago. Get woke, go broke.

The opening game of the series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat brought 7.41 million viewers to ABC, the smallest audience for the finals since at least 1994, when total viewers began to be regularly recorded. The previous low was 8.06 million for Game 3 of the 2007 NBA Finals.

The game, which took place about four months later than the usual start date for the NBA Finals, was down by about 45 percent in total viewers vs. the U.S. audience for last year’s finals opener between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors. The two conference finals series that wrapped up last week were down a collective 35 percent year to year. The NHL’s Stanley Cup Finals series, also delayed by several months, was down by more than 60 percent for NBC Sports. Major League Baseball has also struggled during its shortened season.

