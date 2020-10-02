https://www.theblaze.com/news/nbc-news-sweden-pandemic-roadmap

NBC News did something this week that a lot of mainstream media outlets have not: Reported on Sweden’s controversial response to the coronavirus pandemic while simultaneously noting that the country lately has been faring better than many of its European neighbors.

The outlet even went so far as to ask if there are lessons the United States can take from Sweden’s experience.

What NBC News say about Sweden?

The Nordic country has been under fire from much of the world for its refusal to lock down during the global pandemic. But life there appears to be back to normal, Bill Neely reported on Thursday for NBC’s “Today.”

Image source: YouTube/Today screenshot

“It looks like the world we lost,” Neely said. “Cafes and restaurants full. People relaxed. No face masks. No panic.”

The Swedes had very few rules and restrictions on their daily lives, keeping most schools and businesses open while asking people to socially distance. It did, however, ban large gatherings — though that’s one of the very few restorations it imposed.

Image source: YouTube/Today screenshot

And the people there — including some Americans — seem to be good with it. In fact, NBC News wondered if there was a lesson in it for the United States.

Indeed, as the show’s chyron posed the question, “Pandemic roadmap for U.S.?” Neely spoke to Americans currently living in Sweden and gathered some positive takes on how the country is faring compared to the U.S.

Elizabeth Dacey, an American living in Sweden, told NBC she feels safer there than back home.

“I have to say, honestly, I’m glad I’m here in comparison to what I’m watching my family go through in the U.S.,” Dacey said.

Jim Ferulla of New York runs a deli in Sweden and told NBC that he also feels safer in Sweden than if he were back in the U.S.

“I would say they’re pretty much hands-off here in Sweden, as opposed to hands-on,” he said to Neely.

He added that he “definitely” feels safer in Sweden than he would in the U.S., and added, “I’m kind of proud about the way we handled it.”

And what about face masks? Those appear to be few and far between — including in close quarters on public transportation.

Standing aboard a train, Neely noted, “Not a face mask in sight. The government doesn’t recommend them.”

Image source: YouTube/Today screenshot

“Why aren’t they listening to the experts?” some observers might ask.

According to NBC, Swedes do listen to the experts — and their experts are on the same page.

Amina Manzoor, a Swedish pandemic expert, told NBC that in Sweden the government and the experts have been “unified in their message — you haven’t had that in the U.S.”

It seems to be working out for the Swedes now, following the spate of deaths the country saw last spring.

“When the world locked down, Sweden stayed open,” Neely said. “Now some of the countries who had the toughest lockdowns, like Spain, are having a deadly second wave.”

“Sweden is not,” he added.

He went on to point out that the ICU in the nation’s largest hospital, which was overwhelmed in the spring, is now “deserted.”

Image source: YouTube/Today screenshot

And beginning Thursday, nursing homes were opening for visitors for the first time in months.

According to Neely, Sweden’s number of COVID-19 cases is “creeping up,” but the people are not worried.

“Most Swedes are confident their way works,” Neely said.

[embedded content]

How Sweden Dealt With Coronavirus: Are There Lessons For US? | TODAY



youtu.be



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

