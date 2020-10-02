https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/nearly-650000-women-men-dropped-job-market-september/

(BUSINESS INSIDER) The coronavirus pandemic has been especially difficult for working women, and the latest employment figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that it has not gotten easier in September.

The US added 661,000 jobs in September, but a large number of women left the workforce, meaning they are neither working nor actively looking for work. Michael Madowitz, an economist at The Center for American Progress, tweeted a chart that highlights the drastic number of people dropping out, especially women.

The following chart shows the monthly change in labor force participation by sex. Labor force participation includes both people who are working and those looking for work.

