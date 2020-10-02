https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/new-york-times-uses-trumps-covid-19-speculate-taking-off-ballot/

(FOX NEWS) — The New York Times was slammed on Friday for suggesting that President Trump might not be able to remain on the ballot following his positive coronavirus test.

Trump announced that both he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine at the White House. A White House source told Fox News shortly after the president’s tweet that he and the first lady are “fine” and are in the quarantine process at the White House.

While many critics have sent the president well wishes, the Gray Lady was quick to float the idea that he should just scrap seeking re-election altogether.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

