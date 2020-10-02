https://www.theepochtimes.com/now-is-the-time-for-the-us-to-take-a-stronger-position-against-the-ccp_3523886.html

Commentary

May President Donald Trump and Melania speedily recover from the CCP virus. Their contracting it is a reminder to us all.

Their falling ill from this disease that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) allowed to spread around the world underscores how close the CCP threat is to cutting out the heart of our nation.

The Trump administration has already taken an unprecedented level of action against the CCP, but it is at the level of waking up to the threat and defending our country from further damage. There is still a lack of understanding that this is a life and death fight to save humanity.

During the 71 years of its rule, the CCP has always seen the United States as its number one enemy. To the regime in Beijing, the very idea of freedom is an existential threat. Because of this, it has built its economy and policies with a goal of beating America, at all costs, with no limit on the methods used.

During the ‘50s, the CCP had a movement called “The Great Leap Forward.” It’s real aim was to try to catch up with the United States within ten years. It resulted in a great famine that cost at least 30 million lives.

This disaster, however, never changed the CCP’s determination to compete with and beat the United States. The CCP recruited U.S.-educated Chinese scientists to develop nuclear weapons. In recent decades, despite huge investments from the United States and the great transfer of wealth and technology, the CCP’s goal has remained unchanged: to defeat the United States.

The CCP has long known that a strong America will ultimately result in the end of the CCP. Communist ideology at its heart is against humanity, and the example of America’s principles and the idea of freedom would result in its demise.

This is why any engagement with the CCP, any negotiation, any trade agreement or other kind of agreements with the Chinese communist regime will fail. You can’t put your trust in the devil, so to speak, nor should you acknowledge it as a normal entity.

America is strong because we are blessed. We are blessed because we are bestowed with great responsibility. We are at a historical moment where we either give in to the communists and let this cancer of communism take over the world, leading freedom and moral decency to perish, or we fight with the communists and save the world.

One thing is clear, Chinese people are ready for a country without communism. Since The Epoch Times published the series “Nine Commentaries on Chinese Communist Party” in 2004, hundreds of millions of Chinese people have been inspired to withdraw from the CCP and its affiliates. Chinese people will forever be grateful if America ends the CCP soon.

While the Trump administration has taken a strong stance against Chinese infiltration, it is not clear yet that ending the CCP is the number one goal. Just about all the problems we have internally or internationally are caused by the CCP. Not enough people realize that the CCP is really life threatening—more vicious and sly than the Soviet Union ever was.

Trump has an opportunity to become to China, what President Reagan was to the Soviet Union. No other country has the power to end the Chinese Communist Party. And even internally in China, ongoing crises are unlikely to end it. The regime’s strategy is to use the state of crisis to tighten its grip over the nation by replicating the purges and policies of Mao Zedong, and with its chokehold on China unbreakable, to rise out from the state of crisis.

The Trump administration and many countries in the world have taken stronger stances against the CCP, but these are looking to end its unfair practices, and to protect the interests of each respective country. While these are heavy blows to the Communist Party, they’re not strong enough to topple it, and in the greater scheme of things act are merely an inconvenience in the regime’s own strategies, which work on decades-long programs.

The impact of the trade war and other policies are ultimately only like a speed bump on the regime’s long road towards achieving its goal to overtake the United States. Any policy short of ending the CCP will result in only a short-term solution to a long-term problem, and will merely defer the crisis now facing the world to future generations, at a time when the CCP may not be in a weakened state, as it is now.

The China policy of the United States should be to recognize that the Chinese Communist Party is a murderous totalitarian regime with the blood of tens of millions of Chinese people on its hands. It’s a regime that commits every atrocity that the free world has always claimed to oppose. And its publicly stated goal is to export this style of government to every corner of the world.

Mr. Trump, tear down this regime, and secure the future of freedom not just for the United States, and not just for the free world, but for the Chinese people as well.

Diana Zhang, Ph.D., is a staff writer with 20 years’ experience in the study of China. Based in the United States, she uses a pen name to protect her family members in China.

