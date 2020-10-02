https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/02/nypd-releases-photo-of-the-man-who-allegedly-punched-actor-rick-moranis/

Actor Rick Moranis (“Ghostbusters”) was punched in the head during an unprovoked attack on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Thursday.

WATCH:

Luckily, he wasn’t seriously injured:

Trending

Find him, NYPD!

The “I heart NY” sweatshirt is a nice touch:

Maybe this will bring us all together?

***

