NYPD releases photo of the man who allegedly punched actor Rick Moranis

Actor Rick Moranis (“Ghostbusters”) was punched in the head during an unprovoked attack on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Thursday.
WATCH: Actor Rick Moranis punched in the head in unprovoked attack in New York City; suspect being sought pic.twitter.com/NMpAEW3k47
— BNO News (@BNONews) October 2, 2020
Luckily, he wasn’t seriously injured:
Hollywood Actor Rick Moranis was sucker-punched while walking along West 70th street near Central Park West at 7:24 am. Moranis hurt his head, back, and hip in the attack and went to the hospital for evaluation. https://t.co/yO1zbsjfK1 #rickmoranis #actor #uws #nyc pic.twitter.com/XSLqBzoxS0
— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) October 2, 2020
We wish Mr. Moranis a quick recovery. We will find his attacker. These attacks get attention when the victim is a celebrity but all NYers deserve to walk the street in safety. @HelenRosenthal & her @NYCCouncil colleagues are failing their constituentshttps://t.co/9E3rTft9vI
— NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) October 2, 2020
The NYPD has released a photo of the man accused of punching Rick Moranis https://t.co/5Me1hoLzjx pic.twitter.com/YkyAuKEeOV
— New York Post (@nypost) October 2, 2020
Twitter after hearing about Rick Moranis pic.twitter.com/MzB0lOjLtM
— Hex Alley (@Hexxalong) October 2, 2020
