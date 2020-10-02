https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/02/outpouring-of-love-from-libs-for-trumps-after-testing-positive-for-covid-is-amazing-jk-theyre-awful-here-are-the-worst-of-the-worst/

As Twitchy readers likely already know, President Trump and the First Lady have both tested positive for COVID.

Trump announced it early this morning:

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Social media erupted in love and support for the Trumps after the news broke, people near and far wishing them well and praying for their recovery.

Kidding.

So kidding.

Oh, don’t get us wrong, there are plenty of people on the Right, and even two or three on the Left, who absolutely are praying for Trump and Melania, but we’ve honestly lost count of the number of blue-check Lefties and liberal nobodies wishing death on them both.

This thread just barely touches on the worst of the worst:

Thread of Blue Check Marks gleefully celebrating and hoping that Trump dies pic.twitter.com/sF4WAsQ2MA — Zwetchkenstiel (@zwetchkenstiel) October 2, 2020

‘I only ever wanted you to suffer.’

Twitter-verified.

Been hoping he dies since 2015.

Twitter-verified.

Steve Cox is a congressional candidate! pic.twitter.com/JfIhtIeLa3 — Zwetchkenstiel (@zwetchkenstiel) October 2, 2020

Keep in mind, all with blue-checks.

Meanwhile, people on the Right are getting suspended for questioning Google’s search metrics.

True story.

Here are more from the congressional candidate, just in case he deletes them: pic.twitter.com/tjpEbGOTHZ — Gaea Says (@Gaea56998567) October 2, 2020

Congressional candidate.

K.

I hope Trump’s diagnosis wakes his supporters up to the reality of the pandemic and also that it makes him suffer and die. — Michael Bonfiglio (@mbonfiglio2000) October 2, 2020

Seems like someone don’t wanna go back to the debate stage. 🤔🤔 — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) October 2, 2020

Zara Rahim used to work for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. https://t.co/EXazlnWwbF pic.twitter.com/ildHZs4cX2 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 2, 2020

This just emphasizes the point that people on the Right just think people on the Left have bad ideas. People on the Left think people on the Right are bad people.

Editor’s note: We will likely add more tweets to this story as the day goes on.

***

