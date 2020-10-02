https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/10/02/pelosi-prematurely-dances-trumps-grave-never-trump-ghouls-rejoice-diagnosis/

Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to President Trump’s positive diagnosis with the coronavirus in standard Nancy Pelosi style. She said, as she frequently does, that she prays for President Trump every day and the news brought an extension of those prayers for his health and well-being. Pelosi hopes this will be a teachable moment for the country. The message is that the bad Orange Man didn’t protect himself and now he has the virus.

What has been the most striking of Pelosi’s remarks so far is her virtue-signaling over masks. One of the Never Trump hosts on CNN tweeted out Pelosi’s message that this should be a lesson that people must wear face masks.

Nancy Pelosi, on Trump’s positive COVID test: “Hopefully this will be a message to the rest of the country…you have to wear your mask.” — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) October 2, 2020

And this one from a Democrat activist:

BREAKING: “Hopefully this enlightenment will have them say wear your mask, do your distancing, wash your hands, testing, tracing, treatment, so that we can crush this vicious virus. Not only in our own country, but throughout the world.” Speaker Pelosi — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 2, 2020

Talk about a ballsy declaration by Speaker Nancy. Does she think we’ve forgotten salongate? We have not. She sashayed around a hair salon without a mask on her face – a salon that was supposed to be closed at the time due to the lockdown in California, by the way – and when she was caught she said she couldn’t be expected to wear a mask while she got her hair shampooed. That was nonsense, of course, if she is seriously demanding everyone wear a mask all the time. The logistics of a woman getting her hair shampooed at a salon would have allowed her to wear a mask. She would have leaned back, not forward.

Also of note, when Pelosi addresses the press, she removes her mask. Her mask hangs around her neck, like a scarf. If she is so concerned about the diligence of others wearing a mask, shouldn’t she lead by example? And, who can forget her little pied piper parade in Chinatown, encouraging her entourage of followers to join her in eating in that part of San Francisco? She was maskless back then, too. Her history of masks is hardly stellar. She was late to the party in enforcing mask-wearing in Congress, too, both on the floor of the House and in committee meetings. Masks are for the little people unless there is some virtue-signaling to be done.

“Maybe now that people who see the president of the United States with all the protection that he has, and the first lady, still having this exposure, it might be … a learning experience,” Pelosi said in an interview with MSNBC. “But more than learning, it has to be something that is acted upon.” She suggested that the president’s repeated reluctance to wear a mask — combined with his decision to continue holding campaign rallies with large crowds — had made Trump’s illness all but inevitable. “Going into crowds, unmasked and all the rest, was sort of a brazen invitation for something like this to happen,” she said. “Sad that it did, but nonetheless hopeful that it will be a transition to a saner approach to what this virus is all about.”

Here’s the thing – President Trump and Melania likely were exposed to the virus by Hope Hicks. She’s a mask-wearing person. To unequivocally say that wearing a mask protects a person from the virus is wrong. It’s a method of mitigation but it’s not a sure method of protection. I’m a mask-wearing person but I don’t think it completely protects me from exposure to the virus. It’s a tool, not a bulletproof solution. This is a highly contagious virus, even people who follow all the guidelines have gotten it. Trump’s a well-known germophobe. He tries to social distance and I’m sure he frequently washes his hands.

Pelosi took a COVID test this morning out of “an abundance of caution.” She spent 90 minutes with Treasury Secretary Mnuchin on Wednesday. He has tested negative.

“He informed me early this morning that he was [negative],” Pelosi said of Mnuchin. “And prior to our meetings he has said, ‘I have been tested because I am in touch with the president. We are all tested.’ So that was good for me, as well.”

Pelosi also had the nerve to talk about the coronavirus spending bill in Congress. Ignoring that it is Democrats and herself that has been holding up progress all along, she now boasts of what is in the bill.

The California Democrat also spoke about the new $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill the House passed on Thursday evening, and that talks were underway with the Trump administration. “Let’s understand the diagnosis that our country has had at the highest level — and recognize that every life, every diagnosis, is important,” Pelosi said. “Having the treatment is very important. We’re glad the president has it. We want it for everyone. That’s in our bill.”

CNN commentators are busy dragging the White House for a lack of transparency over President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis. As I write this on Friday morning, this story dominates cable news coverage. What is striking is the narrative taken by the Never-Trump networks. Listening to a panel conducted by CNN’s John King, the consensus is that the White House is not being transparent enough and are only delivering some happy talk, downplaying the president’s illness. The White House is releasing information on who is being tested and their test results, though. The president and Melania are tweeting that they are feeling good and have mild symptoms. What more can they do?

Democrats are pushing their fever dream that this will bring about President Pelosi. As horrifying as that sounds, she is at the top of the line of succession. She is second in line behind Vice-President Pence.

When asked on MSNBC if the White House had reached out to her regarding the continuity of government, Pelosi, D-Calif., said, “No, they haven’t.” “But that is an ongoing, not with the White House but with the military, quite frankly, in terms of the — some officials in the government,” she said. “Let us just all pray for the president’s health — thank God the vice president has tested negatively and the second lady, as well,” Pelosi added. “So again, that continuity of government is always in place.”

Never Trump ghouls are doing their thing on social media. It’s disgusting but predictable. They have wished ill upon Trump for four years, so this is just more of the same.

You may not give a f*** about children but decent people care about one another. — Jennifer ‘Vote Early’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 2, 2020

Let’s be very honest about what’s happening. Our nation’s commander-in-chief is presently in quarantine by way of his incompetence, paranoia, and denialism. From me: https://t.co/1Fj519cQJx — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) October 2, 2020

The president is 74 years old, overweight, and takes medication for his cholesterol. He’s actually in remarkably good health for his age. Joe Biden’s medical history is more concerning than Trump’s. This bodes well that if his exposure results in a light case of the virus, he’ll be on track to recover in a timely fashion. Melania is younger and without a history of health problems. Fortunately, Barron Trump tested negative for the virus. The best medical people will be available to treat the president and Melania. All we can do now is listen for updates and wish them both a speedy recovery. We are 31 days away from Election Day. We’ll get through this.

