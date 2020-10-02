https://www.dailywire.com/news/pelosi-claims-trumps-behavior-was-brazen-invitation-for-catching-covid-19

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) scolded President Donald Trump for testing positive for COVID-19, suggesting Friday morning that Trump was virtually asking to be infected after not wearing his mask and speaking to large crowds.

“This is tragic, it’s very sad, but it also is something that, again, going into crowds, unmasked, and all the rest, was sort of a brazen invitation for this to happen,” Pelosi said Friday morning on MSNBC airwaves. “Sad that it did, but nonetheless, hopeful that it will be a transition to a saner approach to what this virus is all about.”

“Maybe now that people who see the president of the United States, with all the protection he has and the First Lady still having this exposure it might be, as you say, a learning experience,” the House Speaker said earlier in the appearance. “More than learning, it has to be something that is acted upon.”

Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus on Thursday night, announcing the news soon after White House adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19.

“Tonight, [Melania Trump] and I tested positive for COVID-19,” Trump alerted the American public via Twitter. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

As noted by The Daily Wire, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley released a statement addressing the positive tests.

“This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” Dr. Conley said. “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.” “The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professions and institutions,” he added. “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

On Sept. 1, Pelosi released a statement via her deputy chief of staff confessing to breaking city lockdown rules to get her hair done indoors at a San Francisco salon.

“Security footage taken from the small business and provided to Fox News appears to confirm the salon owner’s allegation, showing the leading House Democrat with wet hair and no mask walking through the shop on Monday,” The Daily Wire reported at the time. “Hair salons across the city were allowed to open for outdoor services only on Monday for the first time since March.”

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” eSalon owner Erica Kious told Fox News. “We’re supposed to look up to this woman, right? … It is just disturbing.”

