http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8043FbT0fjc/

On Thursday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that something isn’t better than nothing when it comes to coronavirus relief and she won’t let the needs of the most vulnerable be “used to give a tax break to the high end just so we can give a small something to the low end.”

Pelosi said, “[W]hen people say, as some of you do, isn’t something better than nothing? No. It could be a missed opportunity. And we refuse to have the needs of the poorest people in our country, or the most insecure economically, food insecure, housing insecure, people at the brink, being used to give a tax break to the high end just so we can give a small something to the low end.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

