https://thehill.com/homenews/media/519297-piers-morgan-rips-mockery-of-trump-after-contracting-covid-no-better-than-the

Former CNN host Piers Morgan on Friday blasted people on social media for sharing thoughts of “gleeful joy” after President TrumpDonald John TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE‘s announcement overnight on Thursday that he and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE have contracted the coronavirus.

“Interesting to see those who’ve spent the last few years screaming that Trump’s an uncaring, heartless empathy-devoid b*stard now spewing their gleeful joy that he & his wife have a deadly virus,” Morgan wrote to his more than 7.6 million followers. “They’re no better than the man they loathe.”

Interesting to see those who’ve spent the last few years screaming that Trump’s an uncaring, heartless empathy-devoid b*stard now spewing their gleeful joy that he & his wife have a deadly virus. They’re no better than the man they loathe. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Reactions to the news have been overwhelming on social media, with some mocking the president.

If Trump tests positive for COVID, I wish for him the exact same level of care that he’s overseen for the average patient in this country. — Charlotte Clymer ️‍ (@cmclymer) October 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

i knew that staying up till the sunrise to finish a paper would be worth it 🙂 didn’t know it would mean seeing the headline i’ve been waiting to see since january #TrumpHasCovid — Emma González (@Emma4Change) October 2, 2020

BREAKING: RIP Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/rqdSMihGQi — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) October 2, 2020

The same people who worshipped RBG and accused everyone of dancing on her grave are now celebrating the fact that Trump has COVID-19. Politics is so dumb, man. — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 2, 2020

Presidential physician Sean Conley said in a memo released by the White House late Thursday that the president and first lady “are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” Conley added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

