Piers Morgan, former CNN host, castigated leftists — including a former Obama and Clinton staffer — on Friday for celebrating President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

Leftists prolific and otherwise collectively

went wild on social media following the president’s concerning announcement.

In the early hours Friday, Trump announced that he and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, contracted the coronavirus.

What are the details?

In a tweet, Morgan

wrote, “Interesting to see those who’ve spent the last few years screaming that Trump’s an uncaring, heartless empathy-devoid b**stard now spewing their gleeful joy that he & his wife have a deadly virus. They’re no better the man they loathe.”

Morgan also pointed out that Zara Rahim —a former Obama White House staffer as well as 2016 national spokesperson for former Secretary of State and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton — shared a highly disturbing statement about the president’s health and quickly deleted the tweet.

Rahim wrote, “It’s been against my moral identity to tweet this for the past four years but I hope he dies.”

According to a Friday report from the Washington Times, Rahim also shared a tweet saying she felt “free” following the president’s diagnosis, as well as a photo of herself flashing a peace sign captioned “This f***ing rules.”

Rahim’s

Twitter feed is protected and restricted at the time of this reporting.

Anything else?

Even MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow championed empathy and healing for the president.

Following the news, Maddow took to Twitter and wrote, “God bless the president and the first lady. If you pray, please pray for their speedy and complete recovery — and for everyone infected, everywhere. This virus is horrific and merciless — no one would wish its wrath on anyone. We must get its spread under control. Enough.”

