Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Friday that he and his wife have both tested negative for COVID-19.

Pompeo made the remarks on a plane 20 minutes prior to landing in Dubrovnik, Croatia, where he is scheduled to meet with officials as part of his European tour.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, they and their doctor announced on Friday.

“We are praying for the President and First Lady that they’ll have a speedy recovery,” Pompeo told reporters, adding that he is feeling well and that he had not interacted with Trump since Sept. 15, the day a diplomatic agreement was signed at the White House between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain.

Pompeo also told reporters that, as a precaution, he was reconsidering his upcoming trip to Asia upon news that the first couple tested positive for COVID-19.

While in Croatia, Pompeo will discuss “key areas of mutual concern, including defense cooperation, the growing U.S.-Croatia investment relationship, and Croatia’s strong efforts to advance Western Balkan integration,” according to a State Department statement.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Vice President Pence would be or has been tested following the Trumps’ diagnosis. The White House did not respond to an inquiry.

Following his diagnosis, Trump said in a social media statement that he and the first lady would “begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.”

“We will get through this TOGETHER!” he added.

The first lady later announced on Twitter, “As too many Americans have done this year [the president] I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19.”

“We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together,” she said.

Sean Conley, physician to the president, said in a statement released by the White House that both Trumps are “well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.

“The White House Team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of the country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured, I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” Conley said.

Trump planned to hold a roundtable with supporters in Washington and fly to Florida on Friday for a rally. Both events are now canceled, according to the White House.

White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines advise people who have been in close contact with a COVID-19 patient should quarantine for 14-days because the incubation period for the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus can last up to two weeks.

Zachary Stieber, Mimi Nguyen Ly, Katabella Roberts, and Reuters contributed to this report.

