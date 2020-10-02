https://noqreport.com/2020/10/02/pray-for-the-president-and-first-lady/

The spread of COVID-19 has reached the highest levels of government in America as President Trump and First Lady Melania have tested positive for the disease.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Reactions on social media have been the standard mix of extremely positive and absolutely heinous. His supporters and even many who are against him have rallied to send thoughts and prayers to the couple. But many have taken this moment to display the worst side of human nature with some even hoping that they succumb to the coronavirus. Under no circumstances would we post those here, even as examples of the depravity of many on the political left.

I am praying very strongly for President Trump and Melania. They will overcome this as they both appear to be in top health.#TrumpHasCovid but he will push through. He looked fined at the debate and just did an interview with Sean Hannity where he sounded great. — Dr. David Samadi, MD (@drdavidsamadi) October 2, 2020

Praying for you both, Barron and the whole family. You guys will get through this together! You’ll have an army of prayer behind all of you. 🙏🏼 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 2, 2020

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 2, 2020

POTUS & FLOTUS are doing GREAT! Here’s to a speedy recovery, with prayers and much love, on behalf of everyone down here in the West Wing! pic.twitter.com/XDUKpTUWkS — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) October 2, 2020

President Trump has merely tested positive for COVID, which is largely asymptomatic. For all we know, we could’ve all been positive at one point and not even known it. I trust he and the First Lady will be just fine. — Eric Matheny🎙 (@EricMMatheny) October 2, 2020

It’s past 8 a.m. EST. Numerous world leaders have issued statements wishing President Donald Trump a speedy recovery However, Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have not said a word about it—completely classless — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 2, 2020

Very sorry to hear. I’m stunned (but maybe shouldn’t be) by the vile, hateful & disgusting comments by those who wish the worst. I will pray full recovery for @realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS & would do same for anyone w/o regard to one’s politics or personality. Hate is demonic. https://t.co/2tbLvFazA6 — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 2, 2020

Prayers to you both! You will beat COVID-19! We are all here for you and fighting with you! 🙏🙏❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VMhTrDMtiF — Shawnasaurus Rex (@ShawnG927) October 2, 2020

Now is the time for all those of faith, regardless of political affiliation, to pray for the leader of the nation and the free world. May God Bless our President and First Lady and see our nation through this challenging time.

