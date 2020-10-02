https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/03/president-trump-being-treated-with-remdesivir-at-walter-reed/

The White House released a memo from Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, where he said President Trump is being treated with Remdesivir at Walter Reed hospital:

Dr. Conley also said the president is not on supplemental oxygen:

NEW: The president’s doctor, Sean Conley, says the president is not on oxygen, but that he has started Remdesivir therapy after consultation with specialists, according to a memorandum issued Friday night. https://t.co/SIhoIWnFWP — ABC News (@ABC) October 3, 2020

The president tweeted that his treatment is “Going well, I think!”:

Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

Remdesivir, manufactured by Gilead, was recently recommended for the treatment of Covid-19:

We’ve developed recommendations for using #Remdesivir in patients with #COVID19 based on the results of clinical trials. You can find those recommendations here: https://t.co/uVKxiu1G1M — NIH COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines (@NIHCOVIDTxGuide) September 30, 2020

This means he could be at Walter Reed for up to 10 days unless he moves back to the White House to continue with the IVs:

Trump has now been dosed with both Regeneron’s antibody cocktail (via compassionate use) and remdesivir. Notably, remdesivir is given as an IV over either 5 or 10 days. — Travis Whitfill MPH (@twhitfill) October 3, 2020

But there are still questions over its effectiveness:

interesting to see some of FDA’s concerns in its review of remdesivir’s EUA from May (released last week): “Clinical Virology remains concerned about the disconnect regarding this drug’s mechanism of action and the timing of treatment administration.” https://t.co/HcBSz4epal — Zach Brennan (@ZacharyBrennan) September 29, 2020

“Most patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are entering the hospital during the second week of infection when viral loads are in decline…It is not clear that remdesivir will have much of an impact on viral replication this late into the infection cycle.” — Zach Brennan (@ZacharyBrennan) September 29, 2020

***

