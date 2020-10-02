https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-condemns-proud-boys-white-supremacists

President Donald Trump on Thursday clearly condemned white supremacists, the Proud Boys, and groups such as the Ku Klux Klan.

What are the details?

In an evening phone interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, the president — who

tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday —

squashed any notions that he somehow endorses or turns a blind eye to white supremacist groups.

“I’ve said it many times, and let me be clear again,” he told Hannity. “I condemn the KKK. I condemn all white supremacists. I condemn the Proud Boys.”

Trump added, “I don’t know much about the Proud Boys, almost nothing, but I condemn that.”

“But he should condemn also Antifa. Antifa’s a horrible group of people,” he added, referring to his repeated calls for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to call out Antifa. “They kill people. … They’re causing insurrection, they’re causing riots. [Biden] doesn’t wanna do that. But the press doesn’t go after him, and that’s a really bad group of people. But I condemn them — and if I say it 100 times, it won’t be enough because of fake news.”

The president

received criticism after many said he wasn’t clear enough about his condemnation during Tuesday night’s presidential debate.

Earlier on Thursday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany also

took the media to task over its failure to condemn Antifa violence.

In a fiery statement, McEnany said, “The president, specifically, verbatim, was asked: ‘White supremacy — do you denounce them?’ To which he responded, ‘I have always denounced any form of that.’ Those are the facts.”

Elsewhere during the president’s interview with Hannity, he hit out at Fox News correspondent

John Roberts, who demanded that McEnany provide a “declarative statement” on the president’s remarks at the debate.

“She was abused by John Roberts. Fox is a much different place than it used to be, Sean,” Trump said.

He later added, “I watched John Roberts screaming at Kayleigh. Kayleigh was so wonderful the way she handled it. But I watched him screaming, and his wife — John’s wife — was saying, ‘What are you doing?’ Because yesterday I made a statement that was, according to most, it was a perfect statement. But I’ve said it so many times, even beyond that.”

You can read more on McEnany’s remarks against the media

here.

