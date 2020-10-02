https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/519282-president-trump-melania-trump-test-positive-for-covid-19

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump signs bill averting shutdown after brief funding lapse Privacy, civil rights groups demand transparency from Amazon on election data breaches Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads tying refugees to coronavirus MORE and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpTrump urges supporters to watch ballots after Wallace asks if he’ll urge calm The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Sponsored by The Air Line Pilots Association – Judge Amy Coney Barrett makes the rounds on Capitol Hill The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by JobsOhio – Showdown: Trump-Biden debate likely to be nasty MORE have tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House physician announced late Thursday.

“The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” presidential physician Sean Conley said in a memo released by the White House.

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” Conley added.

The White House uses Abbott rapid response tests, and the first couple received their COVID-19 results within hours.

The announcement comes after the news broke late Thursday that White House adviser and top aide to the president Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksSenate intel leaders said Trump associates may have presented misleading testimony during Russia probe: report Cuomo turned down Trump invitation to participate in April press briefing: report Trump shakes up White House communications team MORE tested positive for COVID-19. Both Hicks and the president had been together on Air Force One in Cleveland for the presidential debate as well as a campaign rally in Minnesota on Wednesday.

News of her COVID-19 status raised questions about whether others would test positive for the virus and both the president and first lady announced shortly afterward that they would quarantine while they awaited their test results.

Following the announcement from the White House doctor, Trump took to twitter to confirm that he and his wife had tested positive.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted after midnight early Friday morning.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The first lady tweeted early Friday confirming the test results, sharing that “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19.”

“We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together,” Melania Trump tweeted.



As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Vice President Pence tweeted around 2 a.m. Friday morning that he and second lady Karen Pence Karen Sue PenceThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – Sponsored by The Air Line Pilots Association – Judge Amy Coney Barrett makes the rounds on Capitol Hill The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by JobsOhio – Showdown: Trump-Biden debate likely to be nasty Trump met with chants of protest as he pays respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg MORE “send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump.”

“We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania,” he added.

More than 7.2 million people in the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, while more than 207,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

“The strength of the entire country is with President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted early Friday morning.

The strength of the entire country is with President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. America stands united. Our country stands strong. Your President will continue to put the People first! — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 2, 2020

Trump, the first lady and Hicks’s positive diagnoses add to the number of White House and Trump administration staff who have contracted the disease since the start of the pandemic.

Other officials have tested positive in past months, including Vice President Pence’s communications director Katie Miller and national security adviser Robert O’Brien. In addition, a valet for the president had also tested positive for COVID-19.

The White House also issued a schedule for the president for Friday after he confirmed the test results. The president is still scheduled to hold a call “on COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors.”

Trump will not travel to Sanford, Fla., to hold a scheduled campaign rally on Friday. The White House did not immediately issue any additional information on the president or the first lady’s long-term schedules following the results of their coronavirus tests.

Aides to the president told The Washington Post that his political events will be canceled for the foreseeable future.

It is unclear at this point the full extent to which the virus has impacted the Trump administration and who will be tested for COVID-19.

Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsCOVID-19 talks hit crucial stretch Supreme Court nominee gives no clues in GOP meeting Sunday Shows: Trump’s court pick dominates MORE has tested negative “every day this week,” his spokesman Ben Williamson told The Hill early Friday morning.

A White House official told The Hill on Thursday night that contact tracing has been done following Hicks’s diagnosis, “and the appropriate notifications and recommendations have been made.”

“White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling,” deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for additional information.

The positive test results inject fresh uncertainty in the presidential race, which had already been rocked in recent weeks by a fight over the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgTrump signs bill averting shutdown after brief funding lapse On The Money: ‘One more serious try’ on COVID relief yields progress but no deal | Trump tax bombshell shines light on IRS enforcement | Senate passes bill to avert shutdown hours before deadline A divisive debate for a divided nation MORE on Sept. 18.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPrivacy, civil rights groups demand transparency from Amazon on election data breaches Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads tying refugees to coronavirus Trump crowd chants ‘lock her up’ about Omar as president warns of refugees in Minnesota MORE has broadly sought to make the November election a referendum on Trump’s handling of the virus, bringing up the United States’s status as the country with the highest number of cases and early testing lags to criticize Trump.

Trump and Biden faced off in their first presidential debate Tuesday night, locking horns over the administration’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, among other topics.

Biden noted during the debate that Trump privately told journalist Bob Woodward in February that the coronavirus was “more deadly” than the flu, despite saying otherwise in public at the time. Trump’s remarks to Woodward were published last month.

The Democratic rival used the debate to cite Trump’s response to the high COVID-19 death toll last month when he said “they are dying. That’s true. And you – it is what it is.”

“It is what it is because you are who you are,” Biden said to Trump on Tuesday. “The president has no plan. He knew all the way back in February how serious this crisis was.”

At another moment, Biden turned to look into the camera, saying, “How many of you got up this morning and had an empty chair at the table because someone died of COVID-19?”

Trump pushed back on the criticism, arguing the death toll would have been higher if Biden were president. He also touted his decision in January to shut down most travel into the U.S. from China, something he has frequently highlighted.

The two candidates did not shake hands or interact closely onstage at the debate, though were onstage together for more than 90 minutes.

The Hill has reached out to the Biden campaign for further comment on the president’s diagnosis and has asked if the former vice president will be tested for the disease following Tuesday night’s debate.

The Hill has also reached out to the Trump campaign for additional information.

For months, Trump declined to wear a face covering in public, despite the urging of his top public health officials who sought to tamp down on a spreading number of cases in a several southern states at the time.

Trump wore a mask for the first time in July during a visit to Walter Reed hospital in Maryland to visit wounded service members and health staff who had cared for COVID-19 patients. Since then, Trump has worn a mask on several occasions and showcased it to cameras at times, something he did during Tuesday’s debate as well.

With his positive test, Trump joins a number of other world leaders who have contracted the disease, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Monaco’s Prince Albert II. Johnson, in particular, suffered a serious case of COVID-19 and spent three nights in the intensive care unit in April as the nation battled a high number of cases.

Other leaders, such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, had to quarantine after being around someone who tested positive for the disease. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Justin Pierre James TrudeauMeeting of G-20 world leaders to be held virtually this year Canada says former ambassador to US violated conflict-of-interest law No new Canadian COVID-19 deaths reported for first time since mid-March MORE also went into home isolation in March after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive.

A number of lawmakers in the U.S. have also recovered from COVID-19, including Sens. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulRon Paul hospitalized in Texas The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Facebook – Trump previews SCOTUS nominee as ‘totally brilliant’ Rand Paul says he can’t judge ‘guilt or innocence’ in Breonna Taylor case MORE (R-Ky.) and Bill Cassidy William (Bill) Morgan CassidyCoushatta tribe begins long road to recovery after Hurricane Laura Senators offer disaster tax relief bill Bottom line MORE (R-La.) as well as at least a dozen House members. Sens. Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseySecond GOP senator to quarantine after exposure to coronavirus GAO report finds brokers offered false info on coverage for pre-existing conditions Catholic group launches .7M campaign against Biden targeting swing-state voters MORE Jr. (D-Pa.) and Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineFears grow of chaotic election Trump taps Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court, setting up confirmation sprint Supreme Court fight pushes Senate toward brink MORE (D-Va.) said in May that they had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, indicating they too had likely contracted the virus.

Michigan Rep. Justin Amash Justin AmashThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by JobsOhio – Trump’s tax return bombshell Ron Paul hospitalized in Texas Internal Democratic poll shows tight race in contest to replace Amash MORE (L) tweeted his best wishes to the president and first lady early Friday.

“Best wishes to the president and first lady on a full recovery, and for the health and well being of their family, White House staff, and those around them,” Amash tweeted.

Best wishes to the president and first lady on a full recovery, and for the health and well being of their family, White House staff, and those around them. https://t.co/Ls8hSTdjW6 — Justin Amash (@justinamash) October 2, 2020

Updated 2:22 a.m.

