https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-president-trump-sent-chief-of-staff-with-specials-gifts-to-thank-supporters-gathering-outside-hospital/

President Trump saw a gathering of supporters outside the Walter Reed Hospital tonight and sent his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows out to thank them.

White House Chief of Staff @MarkMeadows just came out of Walter Reed pic.twitter.com/s1bVVHfDwR — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 3, 2020

The president sent a small token of thanks so the supporters:

Earlier tonight, Marine One picked up President Trump from the White House and brought him to Walter Reed Hospital where he will stay for a few days:

President Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, and now it’s all hands on deck to make sure he gets the best possible treatment.

NBC broke the news this afternoon that President Trump will be going to Walter Reed Military Medical Center. He is being flown in Marine One for treatment at the medical center, where he will remain for the next few days.

The move was a precautionary measure recommended by the POTUS’s physician, officials said. He allegedly only has mild symptoms. President Trump has also been given the experimental Regeneron antibody cocktail as a precaution.

Marine One landed very close to the White Houe and not on the helipad. Speculation is all across the board about the peculiar landing by Marine One. MSNBC is reporting that there will not be a live feed of President Trump boarding Marine One.

WATCH: Marine One lands on White House lawn to transport President Trump to medical center. pic.twitter.com/Gyaqut7Ah2 — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 2, 2020

President Trump walked to Marine One:

President Trump walks out of the White House under his own power to Marine One before heading to Walter Reed, followed by Mark Meadows pic.twitter.com/Rve6Yqg1IH — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) October 2, 2020

It is being reported that President Trump will work from the Executive suite at Walter Reed for the “next few days.”

Please pray for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

