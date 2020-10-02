https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/president-trump-skips-scheduled-conference-call-pence-takes-place/

President Trump skipped the only function on his public schedule Friday, with Vice President Mike Pence taking his place apparently at the last minute for a 12:15 p.m. conference call on the COVID-19 China coronavirus and the elderly. There was no prior announcement that Pence would take Trump’s place on the call.

President Trump speaks woith reporters at the White House, screen image, September 30.

Trump reportedly has a cough and a fever while First Lady Melania is reported to be asymptomatic.

Two sources say Trump has had a cough and fever. Meanwhile, Hicks is privately angry at Trump because he downplayed virus. My latest:https://t.co/bwRBriLCkt — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) October 2, 2020

The President’s updated schedule released around 1 a.m. Friday after Trump announced he and Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus showed only the conference call:

10:00AM In-House Pool Call Time 12:15PM THE PRESIDENT hosts a phone call on COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors The White House Closed Press

Press reports on Pence filling in for Trump:

“President Trump is not on the call regarding coronavirus support for seniors that was listed on his public schedule. Instead Vice President Mike Pence says Trump asked him to lead it, per @priscialva. It was the only thing on Trump’s scrubbed schedule.”

President Trump is not on the call regarding coronavirus support for seniors that was listed on his public schedule. Instead Vice President Mike Pence says Trump asked him to lead it, per @priscialva. It was the only thing on Trump’s scrubbed schedule. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 2, 2020

“NBC’s @GeoffRBennett just reported: The one item that remained on Trump’s schedule today was a conference call about vulnerable seniors. But the NBC News White House team has been told that Mike Pence was asked to do the call instead. @MSNBC”

NBC’s @GeoffRBennett just reported: The one item that remained on Trump’s schedule today was a conference call about vulnerable seniors. But the NBC News White House team has been told that Mike Pence was asked to do the call instead. @MSNBC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 2, 2020

“White House told Cuomo’s office that POTUS would be on this 12:15 call, per people briefed. But it’s Pence, not POTUS, who is on right now.”

White House told Cuomo’s office that POTUS would be on this 12:15 call, per people briefed. But it’s Pence, not POTUS, who is on right now. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 2, 2020

