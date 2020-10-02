https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/president-trump-walks-marine-one-trip-walter-reed/

Photos posted by reporters on the South Lawn of the White House show President Trump walked unassisted to Marine One for the trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment for the COVID-19 China coronavirus. Trump wearing a suit and a mask, waved to reporters and flashed his trademark thumbs up as he left the White House.

President Trump announced early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania tested positive for the virus. It was reported Friday afternoon that the President was experiencing fever, chills, congestion and a cough. The First Lady was reported by the White House physician to have a mild cough and headache.

