Photos posted by reporters on the South Lawn of the White House show President Trump walked unassisted to Marine One for the trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment for the COVID-19 China coronavirus. Trump wearing a suit and a mask, waved to reporters and flashed his trademark thumbs up as he left the White House.

After being diagnosed with COVID-19, President Trump departs the White House for a multi-day stay at Walter Reed Medical Center pic.twitter.com/JUUAZGsA2s — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 2, 2020

Trump did not stop for questions pic.twitter.com/YQhfHcAeYv — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 2, 2020

President Trump walks out of the White House under his own power to Marine One before heading to Walter Reed, followed by Mark Meadows pic.twitter.com/Rve6Yqg1IH — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) October 2, 2020

President Trump was seen walking and wearing a face mask to board Marine One as he heads to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. He was not accompanied by the first lady. pic.twitter.com/5wJwFR1yv3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2020

President Trump announced early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania tested positive for the virus. It was reported Friday afternoon that the President was experiencing fever, chills, congestion and a cough. The First Lady was reported by the White House physician to have a mild cough and headache.

