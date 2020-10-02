https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/02/president-trumps-treatment-plan-and-symptoms-leave-cnns-sanjay-gupta-with-an-increasing-level-of-concern/

President Trump’s physician released his treatment plan a few moments ago which included “a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail” as well as zinc, famotidine (the active ingredient in Pepcid), vitamin D, melatonin and a daily aspirin, medicines the president was apparently already taking:

Of note? No hydroxychloroquine:

There’s some question regarding the melatonin. Is it for sleep. . .

. . .or is it part of the Covid-19 treatment?

The new information is nice, but journos want an in-person briefing:

It’s being reported that the president also has a “low-grade fever” which wasn’t mentioned in the doctor’s memo:

Of note, CNN’s Sanjay Gupta says “there’s an increasing level of concern” based on the experimental Regeneron drug cocktail and the president’s reported symptoms:

More on the Regeneron drug here:

***

