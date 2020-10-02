https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/02/president-trumps-treatment-plan-and-symptoms-leave-cnns-sanjay-gupta-with-an-increasing-level-of-concern/

President Trump’s physician released his treatment plan a few moments ago which included “a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail” as well as zinc, famotidine (the active ingredient in Pepcid), vitamin D, melatonin and a daily aspirin, medicines the president was apparently already taking:

Potus doctor note on his treatment > pic.twitter.com/V74wON51aU — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 2, 2020

Of note? No hydroxychloroquine:

There’s some question regarding the melatonin. Is it for sleep. . .

Not the headline from this memorandum, but the president’s physician doesn’t explain why the president is taking melatonin. I wonder if it still makes you sleepy if you’re taking it for a purpose besides aiding sleep? Or are doses vastly different for sleep vs blood pressure? pic.twitter.com/c4UWV2tIbW — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 2, 2020

. . .or is it part of the Covid-19 treatment?

Some scientists are looking into it as a Covid treatment:https://t.co/snfniY5n6j — Michelle Goldberg (@michelleinbklyn) October 2, 2020

The new information is nice, but journos want an in-person briefing:

The president’s doctor has yet to give a briefing where he’s answering questions. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 2, 2020

People are not being ghoulish by asking questions about the health of the most powerful man in US after he has been diagnosed with a potentially aggressive virus. There are basic questions that everyone from his own aides to the general public have about the president. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 2, 2020

It’s being reported that the president also has a “low-grade fever” which wasn’t mentioned in the doctor’s memo:

And low-grade fever and nasal congestion described by two people close to potus as among his symptoms are not listed here. https://t.co/Zp4jIhPWYz — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 2, 2020

Of note, CNN’s Sanjay Gupta says “there’s an increasing level of concern” based on the experimental Regeneron drug cocktail and the president’s reported symptoms:

On CNN, Sanjay Gupta said that this is the highest dose given in clinical trials of the experimental cocktail, and combined with reports of the president’s symptoms including a fever, could be a sign of the president’s conditions. “There’s an increasing level of concern.” https://t.co/S762Uj1HYi — Melissa Gomez (@MelissaGomez004) October 2, 2020

More on the Regeneron drug here:

Am informed by a doctor that this treatment is an experimental man-made antibody against Covid, made in genetically modified mice. It’s something which has been in clinical trials. Early research indicates that it is helpful in shortening the disease if used early. — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) October 2, 2020

But, doctors I’ve spoken to have expressed surprise that the President’s physicians willing to give the President relatively untried medication so early, however promising it may be in trials. — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) October 2, 2020

Another medical source: “Unapproved, non-peer reviewed therapy on the most powerful man in the world. Seems nuts to me.” — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) October 2, 2020

