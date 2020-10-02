https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/10/02/gavin-mclnnes-vows-lawsuit-against-biden-media-over-white-supremacist-claims-979805

Vice co-founder Gavin McInnes vowed to file lawsuits against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and various media outlets for labeling an organization he helped launch as a “white supremacist” “neo-Nazi” group.

McInnes, who also co-founded the right-wing group Proud Boys, told Newsmax TV host Chris Salcedo of his plans during an interview Wednesday after the organization came up during the first debate a day earlier between Biden and President Donald Trump.

“I’m suing them. I’m suing Joe Biden. I’m suing CNN. All of these reporters that call this multi-racial patriotic group white supremacists and Nazis,” McInnes said.

“As far as I’m concerned, that’s the new ’N’ word. You call me a Nazi? That’s as bad as any other racial epithet,” he continued. “Those people killed six million Jews, and to call us that is a deep-seated insult.

“So, we’re not tolerating it anymore,” he continued.

Salcedo noted that the Proud Boys is a multi-ethnic organization whose current leader is Latino.

McInnes’ threat comes as the chief of the Utah chapter of Proud Boys, who only identified himself as Thad, a person of color, told assembled media this week unequivocally that his organization opposed white supremacy and other forms of racial hatred.

“I will go out and say that the Proud Boys, as a whole…I will say this on behalf of the entire national organization, denounce white supremacy,” he said. “We are in no way, shape, or form white supremacists.”

Thad noted that the organization carefully vets new members to ensure they don’t harbor any racist ideology.

The chapter leader appeared with a local Black Lives Matter leader, Jacarri Kelley, who also denounced racism while calling for unity.

“We do need to be able to reach across the aisle and have these tough conversations,” she said, according to KUTV, noting that BLM and Proud Boys in the region have been coming together to discuss issues.

In his interview with Salcedo, McInnes noted that he has filed suit in the past against the Southern Poverty Law Center for mischaracterizing Proud Boys as a hate group.

“Now we’re gonna start getting litigious with everyone. It’s the only way to fight back,” he said, “because the justice system doesn’t do it.”

McInnes said two Proud Boys members are currently in jail “for fighting Antifa” demonstrators after “Antifa started the fight. It was mutual combat.”

He went on to accuse Biden of being “senile” and “mentally weak” for labeling Proud Boys as white supremacists.

“When you’re incurious and your brain is going, which seems to be about half the American population these days, then the tiki torch guys in Charlottesville, and Patriot Prayer, and militia, and three-percenters, and Trump supporters, they’re all the same, and the KKK,” McInnes continued.

“In these people’s minds, it’s all the same group, even though the KKK hates all of Proud Boys and people like” the group’s leader, Enrique Tarrio — who also heads up the grassroots organization Latinos for Trump — McInnes continued.

“They’re incapable of nuance,” he added.

