Russian President Vladimir PutinVladimir Vladimirovich PutinLawmakers introduce resolution condemning Azerbaijan, Turkey for conflict with Armenia McMaster: Trump ‘aiding and abetting Putin’s efforts’ at election interference Democrat asks intelligence director if Trump’s personal debt is security problem MORE on Friday offered “sincere support in this difficult moment” after President Trump Donald John TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE and First Lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE tested positive for coronavirus, The Associated Press reported Friday.

The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin sent Trump a telegram reading: “I hope that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus.”

The Trumps tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday through the Abbott rapid response tests, with the first couple receiving their COVID-19 results after being tested earlier.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted shortly before 1 a.m. on Friday.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The first lady also tweeted early Friday to note that like “too many” other Americans she and her husband would have to quarantine after testing positive for the disease.

“We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together,” Melania Trump wrote.

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Presidential physician Sean Conley said in a memo released by the White House said they “are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” Conley added.

Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19 MORE, a White House adviser and top aide to the president, had revealed on Thursday that she had tested positive for the disease. She traveled with the president on Air Force One to Cleveland on Tuesday for the presidential debate, as well as a campaign rally in Minnesota the next day.

