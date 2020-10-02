https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/519399-read-update-from-white-house-doctor-on-trumps-covid-19-treatment

The White House on Friday afternoon released an update on President Trump's treatment for COVID-19 from his physician Sean Conley.

The doctor revealed that Trump has been treated with one dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail, as well as zinc, vitamin D, the antihistamine famotidine, melatonin and aspirin.

Conley wrote that Trump is in “good spirits” though “fatigued” but did not detail his other symptoms, which have been described by the White House as “mild.”

“He’s being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we’ll be making recommendations to the president and first lady in regards to next best steps,” the doctor wrote.

The memo follows another from earlier in the day that revealed Trump and first lady Melania Trump plan to quarantine within the White House after testing positive for COVID-19.

Read the full letter below.

