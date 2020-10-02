https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/ready-release-the-numbers-demands-for-gov-whitmer-to-release-full-covid-nursing-home-death-count-intensify

“Release the numbers! Release the numbers!” As they gathered on the Michigan State Capitol lawn for Steven Crowder’s Michigan March on Friday, a crowd chanted.

In this video, Crowder brought the heat to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as he called upon the public to join him in demanding for Whitmer to release the undisclosed COVID nursing home death count in Michigan.

According to Crowder, Whitmer’s COVID policy led to an unknown number of deaths at nursing home and end of life care facilities in Michigan. Crowder claimed that such information is vital for citizens to access to make informed decisions whether they approve or disapprove of their governor’s response to COVID.

