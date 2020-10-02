http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3ybcJc4p47s/

Judge Amy Coney Barrett was already diagnosed with the coronavirus during the Summer and has since recovered, according to a report in the Washington Post.

The Post cited “three officials familiar with her diagnosis” as sources for the information published on Friday and said that the White House declined to comment.

The news of Barrett’s coronavirus recovery makes her less likely or even immune to contracting the virus again.

Democrats raised questions about whether Barrett was in danger of spreading or contracting the virus after she met in person with President Donald Trump last week and met with Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) on Tuesday. Both Trump and Lee announced Friday that they tested positive for the virus.

“No business should proceed in the Senate until we understand the scope of this crisis,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) wrote on Twitter in reaction to the news.

Barrett tested negative for the virus on Friday, according to the White House, and continued to observe proper health protocols as she met with Senators on Capitol Hill.

In a statement on Twitter, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the hearings were still on track.

“Full steam ahead with the fair, thorough, timely process that the nominee, the Court, and the country deserve,” he wrote on Twitter after speaking with Trump.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) also spoke with the president on Friday about the process.

“He asked me about the hearings, I said, we’re on track, we’re in a good spot. She’s going to get confirmed,” Graham said in an interview on CNN. “He was in a good mood, very focused on getting Amy Barrett through the Senate.”

