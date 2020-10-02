https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/02/report-president-trump-headed-to-walter-reed-hospital-out-of-an-abundance-of-caution/

Breaking news out of D.C. where we’re reading that President Trump is headed to Walter Reed hospital to undergo tests:

Via pool report, Trump is going to Walter Reed. Two sources familiar with the plan say he’s expected to undergo tests. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 2, 2020

BREAKING: Trump, who revealed early this morning he has coronavirus, is leaving the White House for Walter Reed Military Medical Center. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 2, 2020

According to the WH, he’ll be there for “the next few days” “out of an abundance of caution”:

PER THE WHITE HOUSE: “Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 2, 2020

And journos want specifics:

For the sake of public confidence and even national security, it is crucial that public briefings on the president’s condition come from medical personnel at Walter Reed, and not from White House officials. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) October 2, 2020

They must provide specifics of his condition: symptoms, test results, vital signs, treatment regimen. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) October 2, 2020

We’ll keep you posted.

