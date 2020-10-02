https://americanlookout.com/report-trump-campaign-beating-biden-in-voter-registrations-in-key-states/

For the sake of the 2020 election, both the Trump and Biden campaigns have been working hard to register voters, especially in swing states.

There were some states in 2016 which came down to just a few thousand votes, so no one wants to take a chance.

So far, the Trump campaign is winning the registration race.

NBC News reported:

Trump is winning the voter registration battle against Biden in key states

In the last few weeks, Joe Biden has led President Donald Trump by a fairly consistent 8-point average in national polls and has maintained leads in more than enough battleground states to win the Electoral College, including Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — all states Trump won in 2016.

But there are signs Trump’s ground operation is paying off when it comes to registering new voters in key states, an advantage that could become important if the race tightens before Nov. 3.

The Trump campaign has boasted that it knocks on more than a million doors a week, a claim that’s impossible to independently verify. In sharp contrast, the Biden campaign had ditched a ground game for virtual outreach, citing Covid-19 concerns — even though academic research has routinely concluded door-to-door canvassing is the “most consistently effective and efficient method of voter mobilization.” Only just now has the Biden campaign decided to restart its in-person voter contacts in some battleground states.

As deadlines approach, new data from the past few months shows Republicans have swamped Democrats in adding new voters to the rolls, a dramatic GOP improvement over 2016, even if new registrations have lagged 2016 rates across the board.

Trump is lucky to have some amazing supporters like Scott Presler, who are out there registering new voters all the time.

You have 5 days left to register new voters in AZ, FL, GA, OH, & TX. Make them count. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 30, 2020

This voter & her husband just moved from Massachusetts to New Hampshire. +2 votes for @realDonaldTrump in NH pic.twitter.com/mXs2u4bACx — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 30, 2020

I’m knocking on doors for @realDonaldTrump because New Hampshire is winnable & flippable this November. In the last month, I’ve been to PA, CA, GA, MD, FL, NE, MI, OH, & NH. I will do everything within my power to win. pic.twitter.com/m4Q0vmgI1M — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 1, 2020

This could make all the difference in November.

