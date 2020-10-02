https://www.dailywire.com/news/trumps-hollywood-star-under-repair-after-someone-dressed-as-the-hulk-wrecked-it-with-pickax

A person dressed as the Incredible Hulk took a pickaxe to President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Friday morning, rendering it unrecognizable and in need of thousands of dollars in repairs, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

The Hollywood-focused media outlet reports that law enforcement officials said that the Hulk-dressed figure delivered about $5,000 of damage to the Hollywood star, but no one has yet been arrested for the incident. It remains under investigation.

Rana Ghadban, CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, decried the act of vandalism to TMZ, saying: “When people are angry with one of our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California State landmark. Our democracy is based on respect for the law. People can make a real difference by voting and not destroying public property.”

TMZ reports that workers have already started repairing the star as of Friday afternoon.

Although Trump’s Hollywood star has been defaced on previous occasions—and each time repaired—the most recent incident occurred shortly after the president publicly revealed he had been diagnosed with COVID-19, along with First Lady Melania Trump.

The president has since been taken to Walter Reed Medical Center in what White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany described as a precautionary measure.

Before leaving, Trump recorded a video statement at the White House explaining the situation and thanking members of the public for their support, saying: “I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I’m going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out. The first lady is doing very well. So thank you very much, I appreciate it, I will never forget. Thank you.”

Bloomberg News reporter Jordan Fabian shared a video of the president walking toward Marine One, on his own, for transportation to the hospital. According to McEnany, Trump will be working out of Walter Reed’s presidential offices for the next few days.

President Trump walks out of the White House under his own power to Marine One before heading to Walter Reed, followed by Mark Meadows pic.twitter.com/Rve6Yqg1IH — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) October 2, 2020

Following Trump’s diagnosis, White House physician Sean Conley, D.O., said the president had received an 8mg Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail—an experimental treatment that has reportedly shown promising results—in addition to taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin, and a daily aspirin.

The White House physician described the antibody cocktail prescription as simply a precautionary measure.

“As of this afternoon the President remains fatigued but in good spirits,” said Conley in the statement. “He’s being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we’ll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps.”

The physician also said that Melania Trump was experiencing a mild cough and headache.

