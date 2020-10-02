https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/reports-president-trump-fever-chills-congestion-cough/

Reports this afternoon state President Trump’s COVID-19 China coronavirus symptoms have developed into fever, chills, congestion and a cough. Trump is being transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland as a precautionary measure, according to reports.

President Trump speaks to reporters after a rally in Bemidji, Minnesota, September 18, screen image.

ABC News: “BREAKING: Pres. Trump is expected to travel to Walter Reed Medical Center after experiencing a low-grade fever, chills, nasal congestion and cough, sources say.”

The New York Times:

The president, who said early Friday morning that he had tested positive for the virus, is showing mild symptoms of Covid-19, Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, told reporters on Friday. He has a low-grade fever, nasal congestion and a cough, according to two people close to Mr. Trump. The treatment the president received is an antibody cocktail developed by the biotech company Regeneron, according to a memo from his doctor, Dr. Sean P. Conley. Mr. Trump is also taking vitamin D, zinc, melatonin, a daily aspirin and famotidine (an antacid better known as Pepcid), the memo said.

White House spokesperson Alyssa Farah said Trump will be working from Walter Reed, “[email protected] is in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, & at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, he will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days.”

NBC’s Geoff Bennett, “NBC News: President Trump is going to Walter Reed tonight as a precautionary measure after consulting with physicians. He’s going to work out of the presidential offices at Walter Reed over the next few days. He’s expected to walk out the White House and board Marine One soon.”

