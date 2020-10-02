https://www.theblaze.com/news/rnc-chairwoman-ronna-mcdaniel-covid

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson for the RNC told TheBlaze in a Friday statement.

What are the details?

The spokesperson told TheBlaze that McDaniel discovered her positive status on Wednesday after having been exposed to a family member who also tested positive for the virus.

The spokesperson noted that McDaniel has been at her Michigan home in self-isolation since Saturday.

A spokesperson for the RNC told TheBlaze in a Friday morning statement, “After a member of her family tested positive for COVID-19, the Chairwoman was tested for the virus. On Wednesday afternoon, she got confirmation she was COVID-19 positive. She has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday.”

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported that McDaniel had reportedly been in contact with President Donald Trump, who announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night, last week.

Haberman writes, “BREAKING — Ronna McDaniel, the RNC chairwoman, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, multiple sources say. She has mild symptoms. She was last with POTUS last Friday and has been in Michigan since then.”

Anything else?



On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, announced that they tested negative for COVID-19.

Devin O’Malley, press secretary for the vice president, announced the news in a Friday morning statement, writing, “As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

Former Vice President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is reportedly set to be tested on Friday, following the appearance at Tuesday night’s presidential debate alongside the president and his family.

