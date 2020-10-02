https://www.dailywire.com/news/rnc-chairwoman-ronna-mcdaniel-tests-positive-for-covid-19-isolating-at-michigan-home

Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, according to the RNC.

The RNC issued a statement revealing McDaniel’s test results on Friday morning hours after news broke that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have contracted the virus. McDaniel has been quarantining at her home in Michigan since her diagnosis.

“After a member of her family tested positive for COVID-19, the Chairwoman was tested for the virus. On Wednesday afternoon, she got confirmation she was COVID-19 positive. She has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday,” the RNC said in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

The president and first lady tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday after White House aid Hope Hicks was found to have the virus. The president began quarantining after Hicks’ diagnosis while he waited for his own test results.

Trump revealed his diagnosis in a tweet early Friday morning, “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” Trump tweeted. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The first lady sent her own message shortly after, saying, “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for the virus on Friday. The vice president’s press secretary Devin O’Malley tweeted, “As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

The vice president sent his own message wishing the president a quick recovery about an hour after the president announced his diagnosis. Pence’s tweet said, “Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania.”

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley released a statement on the president and first lady’s diagnosis:

This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence. The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.

